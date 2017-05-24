Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

The Returning Stars of Twin Peaks, Then and Now

Looking good, Shelly.

6 mins ago

How The Handmaid’s Tale Picked Its Songs

The show’s music supervisor walks us through the music of each episode.

11:07 a.m.

See Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, and Clive Owen in the Valerian Trailer

Luc Besson’s intergalactic space drama hits theaters this July.

11:06 a.m.

How Matt Walsh and Amy Poehler Turned a Strip Club Into Comedy History

▶️ “Thank you Mayor Giuliani for your decency campaign.”

11:04 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Basically Let U2 Have His Show Last Night

The band talked about the Manchester bombing, Trump, and played two songs — one new and one much older.

10:56 a.m.

Cannes Review: The Beguiled Is Bloodless in All the Wrong Ways

On the whole, The Beguiled is too polite to feel rewarding.

10:10 a.m.

Watch Spidey Face Vulture in the New Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

Swinging into theaters July 7.

10:04 a.m.

Wonder Trailer: Oh No, Jacob Tremblay Is Going to Make You Weep Again

He plays a facially disfigured boy attending elementary school for the first time.

9:56 a.m.

Carrie Fisher Would’ve Been Center Stage in Star Wars Episode IX

“She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”

9:47 a.m.

We’re Not Getting a Jon Stewart Animated TV Show on HBO After All

It proved to be too complicated to pull off.

9:07 a.m.

Finally, We Know More About Space Laura Dern in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

She’s very pink.

2:04 a.m.

Seth Meyers Sees a Whole Lot of Swamp Monsters in Trump’s Drained Swamp

So much for that three-word slogan.

12:51 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: If You Go Back, You Will Die

“The Other Side” rewinds the story, this time with the focus fixed on Luke.

12:51 a.m.

Bruce Springsteen Gave U2 Advice That They Promptly Ignored

Bono doesn’t always follow the Boss’s orders.

12:35 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: The Call That Changed My Destiny

Mona is a queen and everyone else is a plebe.

12:00 a.m.

The Americans Recap: Won’t Somebody Think of the Children?

“The World Council of Churches” hits on a universality about parenthood.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

America’s Got Talent Contestant Accuses Tyra Banks of Humiliating a Child

Banks allegedly “physically manipulated and verbally abused” the contestant’s daughter.

Yesterday at 9:46 p.m.

Tom Cruise Plans to Start Filming a Top Gun Sequel ‘in the Next Year’

It’s “definitely happening.”

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

Isabelle Huppert and the Power of Cinema at Cannes’ 70th Anniversary

Can Isabelle Huppert host the Oscars now, please?

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Great News Season-Finale Recap: Tough Love

This first season has absolutely delivered on sitcom essentials.