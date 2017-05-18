Val Kilmer Credits Love and Jesus With Curing His Cancer

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Val Kilmer did his second Reddit AMA of the year yesterday, and it seems like this guy loves being in touch with the people. In addition to giving long, thoughtful anecdotes about movies he’s worked on (like the time Tony Scott put his life on the line for a great shot in Top Gun, or how Kurt Russell basically took over directing duties on Tombstone) he also shared details on how he beat back cancer. (The initial disclosure that he had cancer came last month, in his first AMA.) According to Kilmer, who is a Christian Scientist, he was healed through the power of love and prayer. “Many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine,” he explained. “It didn’t matter in Jesus’ day whether the patient believed. It doesn’t matter today. Love doesn’t care about our tiny human thoughts. That’s how I understand it anyway. I’ve probably tried to convince people when I was younger. I try to mind my own business now that I’m older. I also hope I never turn down Love again.” The actor also said in his AMA that he’d love to do both a Doc Holliday prequel and a Top Gun sequel, so hopefully the unstoppable power of love will get those projects off the ground.