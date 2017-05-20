Saturday Night Live’s longest-serving female cast member is ready to move on to greener pastures. After being on NBC’s late-night sketch series for a solid seven seasons, Vanessa Bayer is leaving SNL, with her final show being this evening. Deadline reports that her contract was up and she chose not to renew it. With her departure, Bayer now joins other repertory player Bobby Moynihan, who’s leaving the show to pursue a CBS sitcom. Though Bayer’s next project hasn’t been announced, she has amassed a solid amount of film credits in recent years, which include Trainwreck and Office Christmas Party. A moment of silence for Jacob the Bar Mitzvah and Jennifer Aniston, please.
Vanessa Bayer Is Leaving Saturday Night Live
