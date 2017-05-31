Latest News from Vulture

12:20 a.m.

Vanessa Hudgens To Judge if So You Think You Can Dance Dancers Can Dance

Hudgens joins Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy on the judging panel.

12:02 a.m.

House of Cards Recap: The Underground Railroading

Claire and Frank are not adjusting well to their current situation.

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: June 2017

Daughters of the Dust, Okja, Young Frankenstein, and more.

Yesterday at 11:41 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Lost in the Flood

Ms. Spencer Hastings-Drake. My, my, my.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

The Americans’ Matthew Rhys on Philip: ‘He Wants to Get Out of This Life’

“For three seasons now you’re seeing the metaphorical bottom quivering lip.”

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

The Americans Season Finale Recap: It Takes Two

At the end of a particularly fraught season, Philip and Elizabeth’s marriage has never been stronger.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

In Season 5,The Americans Tells Us Who Philip and Elizabeth Are

There’s no place like home.

Yesterday at 10:25 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Photo With Bloody, Severed Trump Head

“I went way too far.”

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Adam Wingard to Direct Godzilla vs. Kong

Up to this point, he has been best known for horror projects like The Blair Witch and You’re Next.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Robert Michael Morris, Actor in The Comeback, Dead at 77

He was also a main cast member in Running Wilde.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Sources Say Sony Is Working Hard to Save Underground Following Cancelation

The CEO of the network’s parent company is “repositioning WGN America for profitable growth.”

Yesterday at 6:27 p.m.

House of Cards Recap: Who’s the Boss?

All the wives in this show are worth ten of their respective husbands.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

A White Radio Host Asked Author Paul Beatty If He Had to Learn to ‘Become Black’

On National Sorry Day, no less.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

The Pirates of the Caribbean Budget Included $2 Million for Snacks

That’s a whole lot of Pirate’s Booty.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Bloodline Recap: Hard Truths

No matter what Meg does, she’s haunted by the Rayburn legacy of violence.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

Remembering Gregg Allman

He was the rare jam-band singer who could really sing.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

She had been in remission for over 20 years.

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

Millie Bobby Brown Could’ve Been Your X-23 in Logan

She considered it her best audition ever.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Making Sense of a Cannes That Struggled to Reflect the World Outside

What to take away from a down year for the festival.