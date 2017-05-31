Vanessa Hudgens To Judge if So You Think You Can Dance Dancers Can Dance

Though a great singing voice and acting skills are certainly important for a career in musicals, Vanessa Hudgens is calling on her experience as a triple-threat to judge the contestants in So You Think You Can Dance. The High School Musical star has been tapped to join the judging panel alongside Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy for the long-running reality competition’s 14th season. In addition to her rise to fame in the aforementioned Disney franchise, Hudgens recently showed off her dancing skills as Rizzo in Grease: Live and in her 2015 Broadway debut in Gigi. So You Think You Can Dance returns June 12.