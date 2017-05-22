What You Missed at This Year’s Vulture Festival

This past weekend we had a blast talking pop culture with some of our favorite actors and creators. Highlights included Aziz Ansari listing everything he ate this week, Neil Patrick Harris giving us a detailed account of his Gone Girl sex scene, and Emmy Rossum discussing her fight for equal pay on Shameless. Jessica St. Clair, Lennon Parham, Brit Marling, Jerrod Carmichael, Gina Rodriguez, the cast of Riverdale, and more also gave us behind-the-scenes details about their shows. And let’s not forget Tituss Burgess wowing us all with his rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid. Relive some of the best moments in our articles here and click through the slideshow for photos from all the panels.