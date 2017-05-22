Latest News from Vulture

7:42 p.m.

Police: 19 Dead Following Suspected Terror Attack at Ariana Grande Concert

Concertgoers were killed, others injured at Manchester, England’s Manchester Arena on Monday night.

6:44 p.m.

What You Missed at This Year’s Vulture Festival

Gina Rodriguez, Aziz Ansari, Stephen Colbert, and many more.

6:26 p.m.

Zack Snyder Leaving Justice League Due to Family Tragedy; Joss Whedon to Fill In

The Avengers and Buffy director will take over.

5:51 p.m.

In Palm Springs, the Kardashian Sisters Have the Time of Their Little Lives

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

5:40 p.m.

A Guide to the Characters of Twin Peaks: Who’s Back and Who’s New

You may still be asking yourself what the Bob is going on here.

5:26 p.m.

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Are Starring in a Buddy Comedy Based on a Tweet

A meme is now becoming reality.

5:22 p.m.

Spike Lee Is Worried Trump Will Start a Nuclear War

“Hopefully he has the fake codes!”

5:10 p.m.

Waitress’s Sara Bareilles and Chris Diamantopoulos Compete in Broadway Charades

▶️ Trust us, you’ll want to see Sara do Florence and the Machine.

4:30 p.m.

The New Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos Are So Metal

These could be press images from the best rock festival of the year.

4:28 p.m.

The Best Film You’ll See This Year Just Played at Cannes

The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s follow-up to Tangerine, premiered at the Directors Fortnight at Cannes.

3:22 p.m.

Al Gore Will Dance to Prince If He Wants To

Al Gore, Brett Ratner, and Mary J. Blige all stole the show at Vanity Fair’s Cannes party.

2:32 p.m.

What Is It About Haruki Murakami That Mesmerizes People?

In his new collection, he’s up to his old tricks again. But what are they, exactly? And how do they work?

2:20 p.m.

Elton John Says the MTV Generation Produced a Lot of Bad Art

But he also thinks the youth will save the world.

2:20 p.m.

Watch Michael Cera’s Strange, Hilarious Twin Peaks Cameo

He plays a character named Wally Brando.

1:04 p.m.

Colin Farrell Reunites With His Lobster Director for This Chilling Horror Film

The Lobster’s Yorgos Lanthimos returns to Cannes with this bloodcurdling genre treat.

12:08 p.m.

Let’s Appreciate How Thirsty Drake Was at the Billboard Music Awards

Drake took special time to appreciate Céline Dion and Vanessa Hudgens.

11:51 a.m.

Archie and the Riverdale Gang Rock Out in These Exclusive Pages From The Archies

The one-shot special The Archies comes out Wednesday.

11:31 a.m.

Spike Lee Won’t Say Who He Voted For, But It Probably Wasn’t Hillary Clinton

Spike thinks Trump should be impeached because he can’t dance, among other shortcomings.

10:56 a.m.

Watch Lana Del Rey and the Weeknd Dance on the Hollywood Sign in Their New Video

It’s a trip.

10:42 a.m.

All the Best Chris Cornell Tributes You Missed This Weekend

Many of Cornell’s peers covered his music in honor of the late grunge icon.