This year’s Vulture Festival is even bigger, smarter, funnier, more political, and just to add to the fun, will be full of nuns and TV show teens. Yes, we’re going to host an event with Minnesota senator and funnyman Al Franken, as well as chances to see the casts of Riverdale, Love, Orange Is the New Black, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and a screening of the raunchy nun comedy The Little Hours. That’s all being added to a lineup that includes Neil Patrick Harris, Cat Power, Connie Britton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Anthony Atamanuik, Chelsea Handler, and more. Do you want to know more? Of course you do! Keep reading.

The fourth annual Vulture Festival will be held on May 20 and 21 at New York’s Milk Studios and other spaces around the city. Tickets are on sale now at VultureFestival.com! Each ticket will include access to a newly expanded Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages, featuring live music and DJ performances, complimentary drinks, a Grub Street–curated food offering, and a pop-up shop curated by New York Magazine’s Strategist editors.

Here’s your guide to our latest additions to the lineup:

Saturday, May 20

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: AL FRANKEN AND ROBERT SMIGEL: IN CONVERSATION

The gentleman from Minnesota, Senator Al Franken, joins Vulture Festival for an exclusive conversation with friend Robert Smigel. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: THE LITTLE HOURS SCREENING

An exclusive advanced screening of the film The Little Hours. Screening will be followed by an interview with writer-director Jeff Baena and stars Aubrey Plaza, Adam Pally, and Molly Shannon. Alamo Drafthouse Theater – Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square West). Tickets $20.

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: LOVE CAST TABLE READ

The cast and creators of Netflix’s Love join Vulture Festival for an exclusive table read of the second season episode 204 “Shrooms.” Talent includes co-creator and star Paul Rust, and stars Gillian Jacobs, Matt Mitchell, and Claudia O’Doherty. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: RIVERDALE – INTERVIEW AND MEET AND GREET

Join the cast of the CW’s hit show Riverdale including Luke Perry, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Casey Cott, and Marisol Nichols for an exclusive interview at Vulture Festival. Interview will be followed by a meet and greet with the cast. The Standard, High Line (848 Washington Street). Tickets $15.

Sunday, May 21

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: POP CULTURE TRIVIA GAME SHOW

Vulture tests the pop-culture knowledge of the casts of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black versus the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in a live game show, with special guest host Paul F. Tompkins. Orange Is the New Black cast members Jackie Cruz, Emma Myles, Lea DeLaria, Diane Guerrero, and Adrienne C. Moore will go head-to-head with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, Pete Gardner, and Vincent Rodriguez III. Complimentary beer and wine to be served during the event. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).