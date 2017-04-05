Who better to star in Ed Sheeran’s very Irish music video for his very Irish song “Galway Girl” than the very Irish Saoirse Ronan? In the video, Ronan guides Sheeran through the streets of Galway, has a very good sense of humor about this whole business, and seems happy to get Ed entangled in various shenanigans. Notably, as you may have heard, Saoirse writes “Galway Grill” (instead of “Girl”) on Sheeran’s arm when he gets a tattoo, in further proof that nobody — especially Ed Sheeran — deserves Saoirse Ronan.