Us yanks across the pond have been mercilessly teased with Love Actually reunion content ever since the short film aired in the U.K. two months ago as part of Red Nose Day, and now our favorite rom-commers are finally back and ready to make us weep for joy. And honestly? Things are pretty much the same as it ever was — David is back at 10 Downing Street dancing around the staircase. Billy is releasing another cover single and hating on the country’s youths. Jamie is rocking those tasteful turtlenecks. Rufus is causing way too much trouble with his gift-wrapping. Sarah is still working late in the office … and has a super hot and doting husband?! Suck it, Karl!
The Gang’s All Back Together (and Looking Good) in Love Actually’s Reunion
