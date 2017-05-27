Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Quite Likes The Crown

What a lady.

8:30 a.m.

The Gang’s All Back Together in Love Actually’s Movie Reunion

Hugh dancing! Colin wearing a turtleneck! Laura finally getting a hot man!

Yesterday at 11:50 p.m.

Hannibal Buress Gives a Special Fake Commencement Speech to the Class of 2017

When in doubt, watch Martin or Friends or Downton Abbey or…

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Drag Race’s Nina Bo’Nina Brown: I ‘Checked Out’ During My Lip Sync

“I do hate all the fans who act like they’ve never been down before.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: Welcome to the Family

The most compelling makeover episode of Drag Race yet.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Remembering Denis Johnson

The Tree of Smoke author died this week at the age of 67.

Yesterday at 7:55 p.m.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.”

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Ariana Grande on the Manchester Attack: ‘We Will Not Quit or Operate in Fear’

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together.”

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Movie Review: Baywatch Has Ironic Jiggles, a Few Giggles

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron make a fine pair of chiseled clowns.

Yesterday at 2:44 p.m.

Lil Yachty’s Teenage Emotions, and 3 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Lil Yachty to Gucci Mane, here’s a selection of recently released albums to check out.

Yesterday at 2:13 p.m.

Turns Out Robin Wright Didn’t Get That House of Cards Raise She Demanded

Wait. How?

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Always Gets Final Cut on Her Nude Scenes

“Everything that involves nudity I have 100 percent approval, otherwise I don’t do it.”

Yesterday at 1:27 p.m.

Jane Campion Thinks It’s ‘Insane’ She’s the Only Woman Director to Win Cannes

“No more guys winning. That’s it. It’s just going to be women winning from now on.”

Yesterday at 12:49 p.m.

Male Stars Are Too Buff Now

I’m worried that our current leading men are just one scoop of protein powder away from total renal failure.

Yesterday at 12:37 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None: Why Dev’s Sad Cab Ride Is ‘Very Personal’

“It captured that cab ride that everyone’s had, where you’re in this really sad moment.”

Yesterday at 12:14 p.m.

Oscar Isaac Fondly Recalls Being Slapped by Carrie Fisher on The Last Jedi Set

The 27th time’s the charm.

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

The Hilarious Master of None, Crashing, Louie Parody You Have to See

“Cuplicated” is a pitch-perfect parody of comedian-fronted dramedies.

Yesterday at 11:38 a.m.

Samurai Jack Was the Most Poignant Depiction of Loneliness on TV

The show was a beautiful, incisive depiction of its soul-warping effects.

Yesterday at 11:33 a.m.

The New Pirates Movies May Be Awful, But Don’t Forget How Great the Old Ones Are

Horror, romance, and comedy – the trilogy mixes and twists them to create something unique.

Yesterday at 11:13 a.m.

Which Cannes Movies Could Become Oscar Contenders?

Each year, a handful of Oscar contenders premieres at the Croisette. Which will be this year’s?