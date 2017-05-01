House of Cards Season 5 Trailer: ‘One Nation, Underwood’

House of Cards Season 5 Trailer: ‘The American People Don’t Know What’s Best for Them’
Frank Underwood, the most powerful man in America and also your future Tonys host, is back to reassure you that the world of politics is just as slimy as you might expect. The trailer for season five of House of Cards finds Frank and Claire in the midst of an election campaign, which, an electoral map reveals, comes down to Pennsylvania and Ohio, while Frank promises Underwood wins in 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, and 2036. “One nation, Underwood,” Frank declares, which we’re guessing probably isn’t a tribute to Woodrow Wilson. House of Cards returns May 30.