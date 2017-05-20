Watch Titus Burgess and Jane Krakowski Forget Their Troubles, Get Happy

After an already rollicking musical ride down Broadway lane during his appearance at Vulture Festival on Saturday, Tituss Burgess informed his packed audience they were in for a surprise. A surprise: “One of my favorite people who I didn’t think was going to be one of my favorite people and is now one of my favorite people.” Turns out, one of Titus’s favorite people is Jane Krakowski, and the duo’s rendition of “Get Happy” simply must find a way into season four of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.