While President Trump might have had a rough couple of weeks in office, professional impersonator Anthony Atamanuik was on hand at Vulture Festival to explain what’s been going on for the last four months in American politics. After disclosing several “state secrets” (there’s definitely aliens among us) with New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman, the President Show star also explained his designs for a shakeup in the West Wing. For Atamanuik’s Trump, the rumored changes to his administration will particularly affect his family relations. Melania is really in the doghouse now.