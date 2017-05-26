Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Lil Yachty’s Teenage Emotions, and 3 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Lil Yachty to Gucci Mane, here’s a selection of recently released albums to check out.

2:13 p.m.

Turns Out Robin Wright Didn’t Get That House of Cards Raise She Demanded

Wait. How?

2:08 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Always Gets Final Cut on Her Nude Scenes

“Everything that involves nudity I have 100 percent approval, otherwise I don’t do it.”

1:27 p.m.

Jane Campion Thinks It’s ‘Insane’ She’s the Only Woman Director to Win Cannes

“No more guys winning. That’s it. It’s just going to be women winning from now on.”

12:49 p.m.

Male Stars Are Too Buff Now

I’m worried that our current leading men are just one scoop of protein powder away from total renal failure.

12:37 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None: Why Dev’s Sad Cab Ride Is ‘Very Personal’

“It captured that cab ride that everyone’s had, where you’re in this really sad moment.”

12:14 p.m.

Oscar Isaac Fondly Recalls Being Slapped by Carrie Fisher on The Last Jedi Set

The 27th time’s the charm.

12:07 p.m.

The Hilarious Master of None, Crashing, Louie Parody You Have to See

“Cuplicated” is a pitch-perfect parody of comedian-fronted dramedies.

11:38 a.m.

Samurai Jack Was the Most Poignant Depiction of Loneliness on TV

The show was a beautiful, incisive depiction of its soul-warping effects.

11:33 a.m.

The New Pirates Movies May Be Awful, But Don’t Forget How Great the Old Ones Are

Horror, romance, and comedy – the trilogy mixes and twists them to create something unique.

11:13 a.m.

Which Cannes Movies Could Become Oscar Contenders?

Each year, a handful of Oscar contenders premieres at the Croisette. Which will be this year’s?

11:05 a.m.

This Cover of Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Modern Girl’ Will Bring You Closer to the World

Live from Vulture Festival 2017.

11:00 a.m.

Bloodline Recap: All the Time in the World

Sissy Spacek and Linda Cardellini are great in this episode.

10:50 a.m.

Let Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Song ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Be Your Roof-Dancing Anthem

Prepare the angels for playing and the clouds for cutting through.

10:30 a.m.

Seth Meyers Body Slams You With News About Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte

The United States of WWE.

9:50 a.m.

How the Manchester Bombing Is Affecting the Entertainment Industry in the U.K.

Ariana Grande postponed her tour, Wonder Woman canceled its London premiere, and more.

9:42 a.m.

Bloodline Showrunner Breaks Down the Final Season and That Ambiguous Ending

“Everyone is definitely suffering a lot.”

9:36 a.m.

The French AIDS-Crisis Film That Had Journalists Weeping at Cannes

120 Beats Per Minute is the Palme d’Or contender no one saw coming

9:18 a.m.

Bryson Tiller Just Surprise-Released His New Album a Month Early

Will this be the album that proves his success isn’t a fluke?

8:59 a.m.

Liam Gallagher’s First Solo Show Will Be a Charity Concert in Manchester

All proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.