When we thought to ask sisters Allison and Katie (Waxahatchee) Crutchfield to do an event together at Vulture Festival, this is what we were hoping for. For weeks leading up to it, they discussed what they were going to do over text, and then, the day before, they practiced a bunch of covers they loved and could tell stories around. The result was an incredible look behind not only their taste but the life behind that taste. They decided to play “Modern Girl” because of how transcendent the experience of touring with Sleater-Kinney was, and their performance is like a picture of a sunny day.