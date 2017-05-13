We Could Watch Chris Pratt Speak With a Mouthguard All Day

One does not simply do a press round on Ellen without the clear intent of being scared shitless or playing a fun game, so Chris Pratt decided to go with the latter option to appease his mother, who’s a massive fan of Degeneres’s “Speak Out” extravaganza. And fun it was! Please enjoy Pratt as he struggles his way through saying some totally easy phrases like “where did you place the parakeet” and “I’m gonna bump you” with a pesky mouthguard, which goes from zero to sexual real fast.
We Could Watch Chris Pratt Say Silly Words With a Mouthguard All Day
