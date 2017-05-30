WGN’s Underground Canceled After Two Seasons

Photo: WGN America

After a prolonged period of will they, won’t they, WGN America announced today that it will not renew Underground for a third season. This comes after the network canceled its longest-running series, Salem, in December, and its highest-rated one, Outsiders, in April. Peter Kern, the president and CEO of WGN’s parent company, Tribune Media, issued a statement giving the show a rather sterile send-off: “As WGN America evolves and broadens the scope and scale of its portfolio of series, we recently announced that resources will be reallocated to a new strategy to increase our relevance within the rapidly changing television landscape.” Adding, “Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season.”

In a different statement issued with the cancellation of Outsiders, Kern emphasized WGN’s continued commitment to scripted programming, saying, “We intend to expand our original and unique content to continue growing our relevance and appeal to the widest possible audience,” but with each of the burgeoning network’s original series now sitting in the discard pile, it seems likely that the future of WGN will not include high-end scripted dramas. Tribune Media is in the process of being acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group, and according to reporting by Variety, that company’s CEO, Chris Ripley, is not keen on wasting money on prestige TV.

“The ratings WGN America (delivers) doesn’t justify the type of spending they do on the original programming side,” Ripley said. “The channel could be run much more profitably on a fraction of what they spend on programming.” The network recently completed production on a pilot for the series Scalped, a Native-American centered drama based on the graphic novel of the same name, but that doesn’t seem like it will jibe with the Sinclair strategy of “repositioning WGN America for profitable growth.”

Sounds like it’s going to be another day, another chance to open up “incremental revenue opportunities that are beyond core broadcasting” at WGN from here on out.