What Other Coen Brothers Movies Would Make for Good TV?

Tune in to the Vulture TV Podcast, produced by the Slate Group’s Panoply, every Tuesday, on iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts. And please send us your burning TV questions! Tweet us @Vulture, email tvquestions@vulture.com, or leave us a voice-mail at 646-504-7673.

On this week’s episode of the Vulture TV Podcast, we talk to Noah Hawley about his latest season of Fargo and the show’s ever-expanding universe. But first, Matt, Jen, and Gazelle share the other Coen Brothers films they’d love to see as TV shows. Like Fargo, we’re not talking about a direct remake, but something that takes inspiration from the world. Imagine A Burn After Reading–inspired CIA (or better yet, FBI) bureaucratic comedy that follows dunces in and around the government.