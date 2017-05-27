What’s Leaving Hulu: June 2017

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Hulu’s catalogue. We provide a list of departing titles so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you’re a Gary Cole completist: The Brady Bunch Movie

Long before Baywatch, 21 Jump Street, and every other lovably earnest TV franchise was served up for big-screen winks, director Betty Thomas rebooted The Brady Bunch as a daffy, self-aware cult classic. Several writers cranked out the busy script, the conceit of which is everyone but the Bradys realizes it isn’t the ‘60s. But it’s the actors inhabiting America’s favorite blended clan — Gary Cole (Mike), Shelley Long (Carol), Christine Taylor (Marcia), Paul Sutera (Peter), Henriette Mantel (Alice), Olivia Hack (Cindy), et. al. — who sell the material as satire, each of them almost psychotically deadpan. The sequel is just as worthy, but its predecessor merits revisiting while there’s time. Leaving June 30.

If you miss Ringling Bros. Circus: Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Stephen, Charles, and Edward Chiodo (collectively, the Chiodo Bros.) have been unheralded heroes in the special effects/puppeteer trade for decades, contributing to The Simpsons, Team America, and Elf, among dozens of other projects. But in 1988, they joined forces to co-write and direct their lone theatrical feature — and due to their prodigious talents as creature creators, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, outshines its B-movie competition. The plot is relatively standard genre fare (evil alien clowns land in rural and start picking off the population), and any real scares are undone by dopey tropes, but the titular monsters are unforgettably cartoonish and grotesque. Plus, bonus points for the flourish of cocooning their victims in cotton candy. A sequel is allegedly in the works, so tent bottoms up. Leaving June 30.

If you forgot why Hollywood churns out swords-and-sandals epics: Gladiator

Ridley Scott has a lot of explaining to do. Thanks to the critical and commercial success of Gladiator, major studios saw fit to spend millions on computer-generated eyesores like Gods of Egypt and remakes of Hercules and Ben-Hur. Of course, that that isn’t Scott’s fault any more than Jerry Cantrell should be blighted for Candlebox. Gladiator is the ultimate modern blockbuster doubling as period piece. Its CGI was pioneering, while the arc of degraded former general Maximus (Crowe) rising up to dethrone sniveling usurper Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix at the most petulant) is what truly rivets. Crowe’s signature “Are you not entertained?” admonishment of the cheering throngs is so often repeated because the answer for audiences was, and 17 years later remains, a resounding yes. Leaving June 30.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

June 30

Affliction (1997)

Air Bud (1997)

The Big Empty (2003)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chaplin (1992)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Dummy (2003)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Footloose (1984)

The Gambler (2014)

Gladiator (2000)

Hubble (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

The Preachers Wife (1996)

Radio Days (1987)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Trading Places (1983)

Trail of Blood (2011)

Witness (1985)