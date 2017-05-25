What’s Leaving Netflix: June 2017

Photo: Focus Features

For those who love secrets and old mansions: Jane Eyre

Before he made True Detective’s first season, director Cary Fukunaga mined the darkness of Charlotte Brontë. His take on the definitive layered Gothic romance features Mia Wasikowska as the poor, shy employee who falls under the erotic aura of Michael Fassbender’s older, wealthy landowner, even as she begins to suspect he is hiding sinister motives. The performances are excellent, as you would expect, and the lush production never outshines the deep moral questions at the story’s center. This is a worthy supplement to your high-school English class. Leaving June 16.

For those who live off competition: The Hustler

Hollywood has never produced an actor with as much pure magnetism as Paul Newman in his prime. As the cocky, brash pool shark known as Fast Eddie, Newman storms into the pool hall with enough swagger for a cabinet meeting with Hamilton, which is what makes his fall from grace and subsequent shedding of moral scruples so fascinating to watch. In this wonderfully complex meditation on success, Eddie challenges the reigning pool champ Minnesota Fats (a cool and collected Jackie Gleason) to an epic marathon series that lasts over a day, like something out of the Bible, before collapsing under his own pride. Embarking on a romance with a damaged alcoholic (Piper Laurie), he sells his soul to a dangerous manager (George C. Scott), and will have to break a lot of shots to find inner peace. Leaving June 1.

For those who devoured I Am Not Your Negro: The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975

For three decades, Swedish TV footage of the key figures at the height of the Black Power movement sat untouched in a vault. Those years have finally been edited together, and the result is revelatory: an outsider’s perspective on America’s deep racial divisions, featuring stunningly intimate footage of everyone from Stokely Carmichael (who interviews his mother) to Angela Davis (who makes mincemeat of her interviewer while in prison on bogus charges stemming from the Marin County courthouse incident). The film is brilliantly supplemented by music from Questlove and Corey Smith, and modern-day musings from the likes of Talib Kweli and Erykah Badu. Leaving June 1.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV

Leaving June 1

The Good Guys: Season 1

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

Leaving June 6

Private Practice: Seasons 1–6

Leaving June 14

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Leaving June 29

CSI: NY: Seasons 1–8

Leaving June 30

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

MOVIES

Leaving June 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975

The Blair Witch Project

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The Hustler

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

Serendipity

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

This Is Spinal Tap

The Three Musketeers

Two Step

The Way of the Dragon

We Are the Giant

Leaving June 8

Xenia

Leaving June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

Leaving June 14

Boys of Abu Ghraib

Leaving June 15

The Lazarus Project

Leaving June 16

Jane Eyre

Leaving June 19

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

Leaving June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving June 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

Leaving June 30

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride