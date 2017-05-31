What’s New on Amazon: June 2017

At the beginning of (and throughout) every month, Amazon Prime and Amazon Video add new movies and TV shows to their libraries. Some of these may also have previously been on Amazon, only to have been removed and then added back. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Amazon and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

For a recent history of America’s gun crisis: Bowling for Columbine

As Michael Moore readies a documentary that aims to speed along the impeachment of President Trump, it’s a fine time to circle back to 2002, when Bowling for Columbine took aim at rural America’s obsession with firearms. Moore’s tactics, from trolling gun-abiding citizens to baiting an aging and unsuspecting Charlton Heston, were and are a bit cringe-worthy, but the film’s illustrated point was and is clear: Millions of U.S. residents equate access to guns with power and representation. Fifteen years and dozens of Columbine-scale tragedies later, that stance has not flagged. And long after Heston’s death, a Congressional majority still walks the NRA’s talk — which means Bowling for Columbine is essential viewing.

For those who want to believe: Fire in the Sky

Director Robert Lieberman’s adaptation of supposed alien abductee Travis Walton’s book ultimately gets bogged down in blue-collar drama, but its dramatization of Walter’s remembrances are among the eeriest extraterrestrial encounters committed to screen. D.B. Sweeney sells the kooky Walton as aptly spooked and sensitive, while James Garner, Robert Patrick and Peter Berg are among the solid supporting cast of friends and skeptics. Really though, come for Walton getting tractor-beamed out the Arizona mountains and stay for some seriously unsettling, otherworldly set pieces and flashbacks to an unshakable series of invasive interspecies experiments.

When you’re finished with all those guns and aliens: Mr. Mom

Swaths of this beloved 1983 marital comedy — in which Michael Keaton takes over stay-at-home dad duty when he’s sacked and wife Teri Garr returns to the ad industry — feel shockingly fresh. Of course, some of that is due to the achingly slow progress of gender equity in the workforce. But credit is still due to a young screenwriter named John Hughes and Keaton as a stand-in for a self-effacing window into the average American man’s entitlement. Plus, it’s got plenty of dad antics, a slimy Martin Mull aiming to steal Garr away, and Christopher Lloyd, Ann Jillian and Jeffrey Tambor as assorted friends, neighbors and creeps.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TELEVISION

Available on Prime

MOVIES

Available on Prime

