What’s New on Hulu: June 2017

If you forgot why Jim Carrey broke out: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

In Living Color got Jim Carrey a feature lead, but the long-suffering comic evolved into a bankable film star on the back of eventual serial collaborator Tom Shadyac’s loony caper Ace Ventura. Before Adam Sandler, the Farrelly brothers, and other imitators wore out our appetites for post-adolescent raunch, the sight and sounds of Carrey literally talking out of his ass, coining future soundboard fodder like, “Holy testicle Tuesday!” and generally gesticulating around Miami like a demented Fred Astaire were signature nonsense. Carrey has careened between slick silliness and prestige drama ever since, but Ace Ventura holds up astonishingly well. Available June 1.

If you have a thing for talking animated cats: Last Action Hero

Yep, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s would-be mid-1990s tentpole had one of those kitties, in addition to Ah-nuld in self-parody mode, a murderer’s row of international thespians (Ian McKellen, F. Murray Abraham, Charles Dance, Robert Prosky, Tom Noon and even Art freakin’ Carney!) as broad genre types, and a soundtrack of metal tracks from the likes of Megadeth, Fishbone, and Alice in Chains that goes overlooked as one of the decade’s best. It’s also a rightly notorious shit show, feebly attempting to blend and satirize action tropes while capitalizing on its star’s recent success in hybrid flicks like Kindergarten Cop. More than two decades on, Last Action Hero is a terrific time capsule, as well as a hugely entertaining meta-popcorn flick in spots, and one of the modern era’s bigger-budget curiosities, making it well worth a watch. Available June 1.

If you’re gearing up for FX’s Snowfall: Cocaine Cowboys

Snowfall aims to tell the story of how crack took over America’s drug trade in the 1980s, and it will be no surprise if the FX drama overlaps with events detailed in Billy Corben’s kinetic, colorful and inherently sensational documentary, Cocaine Cowboys. Local news footage from the swinging ‘70s and decadent ‘80s pairs with interviews from players on both sides of the law, laying out how Colombian drug lords and Miami couriers transformed the Sunshine State’s southernmost major city into a hopping tourist hotbed built on criminal activity. As ever, eyewitness accounts should be taken with a grain of salt, but Cowboys is an otherwise solid and brisk account of how countless pounds of coke got onto our shores, corrupted officials, sent scores of dealers to jail, and got untold users from Biscayne to the Bronx hooked on drugs. Available June 14.

TELEVISION

Available June 2

Black-ish: Complete Season 3

Available June 6

Rizzoli & Isles: Complete Season 7

Tyrant: Complete Season 3

Available June 16

Cardinal: Complete Season 1

The Strain: Complete Season 3

MOVIES

Available June 1

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Aeon Flux (2005)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Barnyard (2006)

Black Rain (1989)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bolero (1984)

Boogeyman (2005)

Boogeyman 2 (2008)

Boogeyman 3 (2009)

Bullwhip (1958)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Chaos (2008)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Con Air (1997)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperado (1995)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Double Team (1997)

Dragon Eyes (2012)

Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist (1979)

Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake (1979)

El Gringo (2012)

The Fatal Flying Guillotine (1977)

Fighting of Shaolin Monks (1976)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Fled (1996)

The Freshman (1990)

Free Willy (1993)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Ghost Rider (2007)

The Glass House (2001)

Hammett (1982)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harriot the Spy (1996)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry & Me (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

Ingenious (2009)

The Invincible Armour (1977)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Invincible Obsessed Fighter (1982)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Joe Dirt (2001)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Lost in America (1985)

Madeline (1998)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Medallion (2003)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Moscow on the Hudson (1984)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Of Cooks and Kung Fu (1979)

On the Waterfront (1954)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Over the Top (1987)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

The Philly Kid (2012)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

Random Hearts (1999)

Regarding Henry (1991)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shivers (1975)

Silverado (1985)

Starman (1984)

Stash House (2012)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Stray Bullets (2016)

Tracker (2011)

Transit (2012)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

World Trade Center (2006)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Zoom (2006)

Available June 3

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine

Available June 4

Arbor Demon (2016)

Urge (2016)

Available June 5

Arbitrage (2012)

A Case of You (2013)

North (1994)

Available June 7

13 Assassins (2010)

Available June 8

What Happened Last Night (2016)

Available June 9

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Free the Nipple (2014)

Available June 11

Traspecos (2016)

Available June 14

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Control Room (2004)

Available June 15

Bayou Maharajah (2013)

Family Mission: The TJ Lobraico Story (2016)

The Girls in the Band (2011)

The Hunting of the President (2004)

Outatime (2016)

Available June 16

Asmodexia (2014)

Available June 17

Kundo (2014)

Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

Available June 18

Grand Piano (2013)

Available June 23

Manny (2014)

Song One (2014)

Tarzan (1999)

Available June 26

Journey to the West (2013)

Available June 29

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Available June 30

The Pact 2 (2014)