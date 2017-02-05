What’s New on Hulu: May 2017

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for March 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.
If you’re tired of game night: Clue
Fox is planning to remake the deliciously weird 1985 adaptation of the murder mystery board game — an action tantamount to cinematic murder (in the billiard room, with the lead pipe). Thankfully, you don’t need to wait to enjoy the drawing-room cult charms of Jonathan Lynn’s screwball farce, which gave some of the greatest comedic performers of the era (Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd) a rapid-fire script and kept the pieces moving nonstop, as would-be murderers sprinted between rooms in the Boddy Mansion. Once you’ve watched, read this excellent BuzzFeed feature on how the film’s shelf life has come to rival the best of the Parker Brothers creations. Available May 1.
If you’re a Lazenby lover: Becoming Bond
As another big dump of James Bond movies hits Hulu, take some time to learn the story behind the least likely 007: George Lazenby. This documentary charts how the former model, with no acting experience, talked his way into taking over the world’s most famous spy role from Sean Connery in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, before walking away from the biggest movie franchise in the world. Perhaps sensing the inherent silliness of his endeavor, director Josh Greenbaum uses lots of over-the-top “reenactments” narrated by Lazenby himself, whose overall position in the Bond canon continues to be hotly debated by aficionados today. (And yes, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is also here for you.) Available May 20.
If you love ’80s comedies about sad sacks: Planes, Trains and Automobiles
John Hughes didn’t make many movies about adults. Perhaps he was, on some level, suspicious of them — or at least the go-getter types who would never have been played by John Candy. It’s clear from this 1987 epic comedy about a self-absorbed businessman (Steve Martin) trying to make it home for the holidays while saddled with a schlubby, inconvenient travel buddy (Candy) that Hughes’s sympathies lie with the schlub. The gruff midwestern charm that defines the Hughes canon works its magic in this fable about all the ways the human errors of our corporate travel world can sometimes produce moments of true humanity. Available May 1.
Noteworthy selections in bold. Only complete TV seasons listed.
TELEVISION
Available May 1
Line of Duty: Complete Season 4
South Park en Español: Complete Season 20
Available May 2
Vikings: Complete Season 4B
Available May 3
Outsiders: Complete Season 2
Available May 15
The Next Step: Complete Seasons 3 & 4
Available May 18
Underground: Complete Season 2
Available May 19
The Last Ship: Complete Season 3
Available May 30
Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll: Complete Season 2
MOVIES
Available May 1
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrowhead
A View to a Kill
The Bad News Bears (1976)
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Big Fish
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Chuck & Buck
Clue
Coming to America
Dark Blue
The Doors
Dr. No
Fatal Instinct
For Your Eyes Only
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
From Russia With Love
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Law of the Lawless
License to Kill
Life Is Beautiful
Maximum Security
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Moonraker
The Naked Gun
Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
No Way Out
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Repo! The Genetic Opera
School Ties
Small Soldiers
Star Kid
Sucker Punch
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Winter’s Bone
Available May 2
Jackson (*Showtime add-on)
Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men
Available May 4
A Fistful of Dollars
Available May 5
Flubber
The Recruit
What About Bob?
Available May 6
Batman & Bill
Hardcore Henry (*Showtime add-on)
The Red Pill
Available May 9
All We Had
Available May 12
Extraterrestrial (2014)
A Hologram for the King
Available May 13
Bad Moms (*Showtime add-on)
Me Before You
Available May 14
Blue Caprice
Available May 15
He Got Game
Available May 19
Before I Disappear
Available May 20
Bakery in Brooklyn
Becoming Bond
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Available May 21
Firestorm
Available May 28
American Muscle
The Duel
A Perfect Man