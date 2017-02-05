What’s New on Hulu: May 2017

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for March 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you’re tired of game night: Clue

Fox is planning to remake the deliciously weird 1985 adaptation of the murder mystery board game — an action tantamount to cinematic murder (in the billiard room, with the lead pipe). Thankfully, you don’t need to wait to enjoy the drawing-room cult charms of Jonathan Lynn’s screwball farce, which gave some of the greatest comedic performers of the era (Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd) a rapid-fire script and kept the pieces moving nonstop, as would-be murderers sprinted between rooms in the Boddy Mansion. Once you’ve watched, read this excellent BuzzFeed feature on how the film’s shelf life has come to rival the best of the Parker Brothers creations. Available May 1.

If you’re a Lazenby lover: Becoming Bond

As another big dump of James Bond movies hits Hulu, take some time to learn the story behind the least likely 007: George Lazenby. This documentary charts how the former model, with no acting experience, talked his way into taking over the world’s most famous spy role from Sean Connery in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, before walking away from the biggest movie franchise in the world. Perhaps sensing the inherent silliness of his endeavor, director Josh Greenbaum uses lots of over-the-top “reenactments” narrated by Lazenby himself, whose overall position in the Bond canon continues to be hotly debated by aficionados today. (And yes, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is also here for you.) Available May 20.

If you love ’80s comedies about sad sacks: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

John Hughes didn’t make many movies about adults. Perhaps he was, on some level, suspicious of them — or at least the go-getter types who would never have been played by John Candy. It’s clear from this 1987 epic comedy about a self-absorbed businessman (Steve Martin) trying to make it home for the holidays while saddled with a schlubby, inconvenient travel buddy (Candy) that Hughes’s sympathies lie with the schlub. The gruff midwestern charm that defines the Hughes canon works its magic in this fable about all the ways the human errors of our corporate travel world can sometimes produce moments of true humanity. Available May 1.

Noteworthy selections in bold. Only complete TV seasons listed.

TELEVISION

Available May 1

Line of Duty: Complete Season 4

South Park en Español: Complete Season 20

Available May 2

Vikings: Complete Season 4B

Available May 3

Outsiders: Complete Season 2

Available May 15

The Next Step: Complete Seasons 3 & 4

Available May 18

Underground: Complete Season 2

Available May 19

The Last Ship: Complete Season 3

Available May 30

Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll: Complete Season 2

MOVIES

Available May 1

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrowhead

A View to a Kill

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Big Fish

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Clue

Coming to America

Dark Blue

The Doors

Dr. No

Fatal Instinct

For Your Eyes Only

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

From Russia With Love

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Law of the Lawless

License to Kill

Life Is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Moonraker

The Naked Gun

Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Winter’s Bone

Available May 2

Jackson (*Showtime add-on)

Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men

Available May 4

A Fistful of Dollars

Available May 5

Flubber

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Available May 6

Batman & Bill

Hardcore Henry (*Showtime add-on)

The Red Pill

Available May 9

All We Had

Available May 12

Extraterrestrial (2014)

A Hologram for the King

Available May 13

Bad Moms (*Showtime add-on)

Me Before You

Available May 14

Blue Caprice

Available May 15

He Got Game

Available May 19

Before I Disappear

Available May 20

Bakery in Brooklyn

Becoming Bond

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Available May 21

Firestorm

Available May 28

American Muscle

The Duel

A Perfect Man