What’s New on Netflix: June 2017

Photo: Netflix

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our June 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

For the Beyhive: Daughters of the Dust

The thing about lost masterpieces is they don’t stay lost forever. Although the world may have set aside Julie Dash’s lyrical 1991 drama about several generations of Gullah women in South Carolina, it never really disappeared. The historical-fiction film about early-century migration was also the first feature-length movie directed by an African-American woman to be released in the U.S. Dash’s vision finally saw a resurgence when Beyoncé’s Lemonade made reference to it. Newly restored last year, the film’s singular sensibilities are waiting for you to rediscover them. Available June 10.

For fans of Snowpiercer and The Host: Okja

They were the boos heard ’round the world: When Bong Joon-ho’s latest social commentary/genre hybrid premiered at Cannes, the Netflix logo in the opening was met with a chorus of jeers. But don’t let the impending death of cinema keep you from enjoying this tale of a humongous, genetically engineered pig, the little girl who loves him, and the war fought over him between a giant, Monsanto-like food corporation (headed by Tilda Swinton) and animal-rights activists (led by Paul Dano). Picture a bloodier E.T. crossed with Food, Inc. and you’re halfway there. Available June 28.

For those in need of a good laugh: Young Frankenstein

In 1974, the mad scientist duo of Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder met in a lab underneath an ancient castle and concocted the formula to one of the funniest films ever made. Their loving homage to Universal monster movies, in which Wilder’s cautious “Dr. Frankhen-shtein” can’t help but be pulled back into the family madness, imbues every silly gag with a kind of wistfulness that guarantees its immortality. Peter Boyle’s monster just wants to be kind and helpful, but can’t for the life of him pronounce “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” Even if you know what’ll happen every time someone says Frau Blücher’s name, you can’t not laugh at the punch line. Have a roll in ze hay yourself, you’ll see. Available June 1.

For those who still miss In Treatment: Gypsy

If you can’t get enough of those blurry psychologist-patient relationships, Netflix’s new original drama may be for you. It stars Naomi Watts as a therapist who pries open her patients’ lives and strolls into them, perhaps with some steamy affairs thrown in. Sam Taylor-Johnson is involved behind the camera, and the always magnetic Watts is best when she uses her aura of innocence to mess with our heads (see also: Mulholland Drive, and her current role in the new Twin Peaks). Just be glad this isn’t some ill-advised TV adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. Available June 30.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV

Available June 1

Arrow: Season 5

Intersection: Season 2

Mutant Busters: Season 2

Off Camera With Sam Jones: Series 3

The 100: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 3

Available June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2

Flaked: Season 2

The Homecoming: Collection

Inspector Gadget: Season 3

Available June 4

Turn: Washington’s Spies: Season 3

Available June 9

My Only Love Song: Season 1

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5

Available June 14

Quantico: Season 2

Available June 15

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4

Available June 16

Aquarius: Season 2

El Chapo: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 3

World of Winx: Season 2

Available June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13

Scandal: Season 6

Available June 18

Shooter: Season 1

Available June 21

Baby Daddy: Season 6

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Available June 23

Free Rein: Season 1

GLOW: Season 1

Available June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection

Gypsy: Season 1

Little Witch Academia: Season 1

Movies

Available June 1

1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace

Devil’s Bride

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson

Little Boxes

My Left Foot

Playing It Cool

The Queen

Rounders

The Sixth Sense

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

Vice

Yarn

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

Available June 2

Lucid Dream

Saving Banksy

Los Últimos de Filipinas

Available June 3

Acapulco La vida va

Blue Gold: American Jeans

Headshot

Three

Tunnel

War on Everyone

Available June 5

Suite Française

Available June 7

Disturbing the Peace

Trolls

Available June 9

Shimmer Lake

Available June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra)

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst

Sword Master

Available June 13

Oh, Hello on Broadway

Available June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

Available June 16

Counterpunch

Available June 17

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Available June 20

Amar, Akbar & Tony

Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time

Available June 23

American Anarchist

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press

You Get Me

Available June 26

No Escape (2015)

Available June 27

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire

Available June 28

Okja

Available June 30

It’s Only the End of the World

The Weekend (2016)