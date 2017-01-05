What’s New on Netflix: May 2017

Photo: K.C. Bailey/Netflix

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our May 2017 recommendations. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

For fans of socially conscious sitcoms: Master of None

After a long hiatus, Aziz Ansari is bringing back his heady, semiautobiographical series for another mix of buddy humor and monologues about racial politics. Ansari’s willingness to take his ideas just about anywhere will surely continue; this season was at least partially shot in Italy, where his character Dev was heading at the end of season one, tossing aside his acting aspirations to pursue a dream of becoming a chef. But the true victory will be if Ansari lets his dad steal a few more scenes this go-around. Available May 12.

For comedy nerds with a sensitive side: Don’t Think Twice

Bob Dylan might want a word with Mike Birbiglia, but the writer/director/star of this 2016 dramedy about a struggling improv troupe has nothing to second-guess when it comes to his second feature. Birbiglia pulls off a delicate balancing act, blending the contours of live improv performance with the consequences of a standout member of the group making it big on the national stage. The cast (including Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, and Chris Gethard) is aces, the “unscripted” live shows are genuinely funny, and there is insightful commentary about the way the medium of show business encourages talented people to think only of themselves. Available May 1.

For those who watch In the Loop on repeat: War Machine

How serious is Netflix about securing quality original films without just sneaking them into its catalogue? We’ll find out with this darkly comic, $60 million war picture heavily modeled on the trials of the infamous Army general Stanley McChrystal. The film stars none other than Brad Pitt, and is based on the Rolling Stone article and book by Michael Hastings that got McChrystal fired from his role overseeing operations in Afghanistan under President Obama. It could be one of the boldest, strangest artistic statements yet to come out about our military presence in Afghanistan … if you know it’s there. Available May 26.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TELEVISION

Available May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn

American Experience: The Boys of ’36

Under Arrest: Season 5

Available May 5

Kazoops!: Season 3

The Last Kingdom: Season 2

Sense8: Season 2

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1

Available May 9

Queen of the South: Season 1

Available May 11

The Fosters: Season 4

Switched at Birth: Season 5

Available May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1

Anne with an E: Season 1

Master of None: Season 2

Available May 15

Sherlock: Series 4

Available May 18

Riverdale: Season 1

Royal Pains: Season 8

Available May 19

The Keepers: Season 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3

Available May 26

Bloodline: Season 3

Available May 28

Bunk’d: Season 2

Available May 30

F Is for Family: Season 2

House of Cards: Season 5

MOVIES

Available May 1

Anvil! The Story of Anvil

Blood on the Mountain

Chaahat

Chocolat

Decanted

Don’t Think Twice

Drifter

Forrest Gump

Happy Feet

In the Shadow of Iris

Love

Losing Sight of Shore

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Nerdland

Raja Hindustani

Richard Pryor: Icon

Available May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives From the Watchtower

Hija de la Laguna

Maria Bamford: Old Baby

Two Lovers and a Bear

Available May 5

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

The Mars Generation

Simplemente Manu NNa

Available May 6

Cold War 2

When the Bough Breaks

Available May 7

LoveTrue

Stake Land II

The Host

Available May 8

Beyond the Gates

Hunter Gatherer

Available May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery

All We Had

Available May 10

The Adventure Club

El Apóstata

Available May 12

Get Me Roger Stone

Mindhorn

Sahara

Available May 15

Cave

Command and Control

The Intent

Lovesong

Available May 16

The Break-Up

The Place Beyond the Pines

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

Available May 19

BLAME!

Laerte-se

Available May 21

What’s With Wheat

Available May 22

Inglourious Basterds

They Call Us Monsters

Available May 23

Dig Two Graves

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Available May 24

Southpaw

Available May 26

Believe

I Am Jane Doe

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

War Machine

Available May 29

Forever Pure

A New High

Available May 30

Doctor Strange

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust