What’s New on Showtime: June 2017

Each month, Showtime adds new movies to its library. Below, you'll find our June 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles.

If graduation season makes you sentimental: Grosse Pointe Blank

What could be more ‘80s nostalgic than John Cusack heading back to his Michigan high school reunion to hook up with his alt-goddess flame Minnie Driver, as new wave icons including The Cure and Echo and the Bunnymen boomerang around the picture? Even the plot is deliriously convoluted enough to serve as tribute to the movie’s preceding decade, but the music, the pairing of Cusack and Driver, and a winking approach to its heady mix of daft romantic comedy and hyper violence make it tick. Cusack hasn’t really had as winning a part since, and that goes twofold for Dan Aykroyd’s porcupine ’do.

If you’re confused by the new Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

More than the landmark ABC series that started it all, David Lynch’s prequel film appears to be a truer precursor to his and Mark Frost’s latest installments in the franchise — at least in mood, and at least thus far. Fire Walk With Me is straight horror, building to the iconic moment in which a murdered Laura Palmer gets wrapped in plastic and sent drifting down the lake. Like Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival, Fire Walk With Me is two parts atmosphere, one part plot, and the former may even redeem its forerunner in the view of many unsettled by its tonal shift. It’s a hard watch, with or without any attachment to Laura, but highly encouraged as a bookend to the artful nightmare currently playing out on Sunday nights.

Noteworthy selections in bold. Only complete TV season releases listed.

Available June 1

The Free World

Bad Ass

Bad Ass 2

Beaches

The Best Offer

The Boondock Saints

Fried Green Tomatoes

Grosse Pointe Blank

It Runs in the Family

Open Water 2: Adrift

The Program

Rosemary’s Baby

Three Men and a Baby

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Zombie Honeymoon

More Than T

Available June 2

Free State of Jones

Andrew Santino: Home Field Advantage

Available June 9

Becoming Cary Grant