What in Tarnation Is Going on With Jennifer Lawrence in the Mother! Poster?

A very happy Mother’s Day from Darren Aronofsky! The scarf-loving auteur — and Jennifer Lawrence’s current beau — has decided to share a first image of sorts for his upcoming psychological-horror film Mother!, which, yes, is led by Jennifer Lawrence. (And also Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer.) So it’s pretty spooky, isn’t it? J.Law is graciously presenting us with her very own muscular organ to enjoy, although she looks very lovely and nice with the floral background. This is the first, bloody taste of Mother! Aronofsky has decided to give us, as the only other thing known about the film is its unassuming logline: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” You’ll either heart it or you won’t upon its October 13 release.

