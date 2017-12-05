Why Is Heat So Great? Let’s Ask Michael Mann.

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Michael Mann’s broody pulp style has seeped into the groundwater of American pop culture so much that we often take for granted how influential his films are. Heat alone has influenced any number of subsequent action films, including The Dark Knight, The Town, and several others. This is partly because the film remains a creative peak for Mann, a testament to his skill as a filmmaker whose signature concerns are philosophical alienation fostered by corrupt or just ineffectual institutions, and the romanticism of being a disciplined loner in a world that encourages communal identities. It’s also one of Mann’s most viscerally satisfying films, and features several career highlights, like the two-hander coffee-shop scene, the now-iconic bank heist, and the concluding airport shoot-out. Just in time for the Blu-ray release of the newly restored “definitive director’s cut” of Heat, Vulture spoke with Mann about cocaine, Walter Hill, and prison.

In previous interviews, you’ve cited Soviet filmmaker Dziga Vertov as an influence. Vertov promoted a theory of cinema that goes beyond the human way of looking at things and into a mechanical, or perhaps superhuman view of events. I thought about that in relation to Heat because you do not view these characters or their behavior through a moralistic lens.

I was fascinated with a couple of things. One is human life in all of its dimensionality. That’s restricted, of course, in a drama like Heat, but it’s a lot more dimensional than archetypes. I’m really not interested in archetypes. In my research, I met a lot of people who are just gonna do what they’re gonna do. I believe [my characters] as people, and that allows me as a writer and director — and I believe audience members — to access them with more intensity. It leads us to believe them to a higher degree. That’s what I tend to be interested in. And, of course, when you’re making a film where worlds collide, you want the best characters possible. Characters who are quite extraordinary at what they do are attractive.

[Al Pacino’s] Hanna is a great detective. He’s a great hunter. I’ve met people who act like this, and they all tend to be very self-aware. Hanna is self-aware to the point where he knows that the concentration of trying to discover what he’s trying to discover — of getting to the person he’s trying to get to — that’s a high unlike any other. So he says to [his girlfriend] Eady at the end: “All I am is what I’m going after.” He know that he’s prioritized other deep parts of his life, and has basically left a mess behind him. And he will again. The concentration of purpose is what attracted me to him. And [Robert De Niro’s] McCauley is the only other person who’s as concentrated as Hanna. He’s from a different world, but with a similar focus.

You mentioned Eady. Actress Amy Brenneman was originally reluctant to play the part of Eady because she felt like the film was not guided by morals. But that’s why you thought she was perfect for the part, the fact that she had that instinctive objection. How easy was it to get your cast and collaborators on the same page as you when it came to accepting the film’s amoral worldview?

I don’t [think] the world runs moralistically. That’s not to say that the characters don’t have moral compasses. Hanna has a moral compass. McCauley does not have a moral compass. The dialectical collision of these two characters … they’re both identical in the sense that they’re both self-aware, and are living very authentic lives, in existential terms. But there are also other components to their lives that are in total opposition. Their respective worldviews happens to be one of them. Hanna will empathize with the mother of a girl who’s been murdered because he wants to absorb, empathetically, that pain, and understand it. A very good homicide investigator will keep himself emotionally distant in order to do his job. For Hanna, doing his job, he wants to know everything he can know, and experience everything he can experience. McCauley’s attitude is, he knows the risks going in. If it rains, you get wet.

You encouraged and facilitated social gatherings between actors who play policemen with real policemen, and actors who were playing criminals with real criminals and their wives. How did these social gatherings change the way the characters, as you envisioned them, behaved?

Actors are very perceptive. So they see how somebody walks, somebody talks, what clothes they wear, how a guy ties his tie, how he holds a glass of water. Actors are sponges for this. They pick up a lot of attitude. And they can ask questions: “Where did you go to high school? What was your family life like?” And, particularly in inner-city Chicago — which is where I grew up — you might have a family of three or four brothers. One could be a dentist; one could be an organized-crime figure; one could be a cop. That’s not that unusual.

One fascinating aspect of the research you and your cast did for the film is time spent talking to inmates in Folsom prison. That comes to mind once you know that McCauley wears an unassuming suit because he wants to blend in, or when you hear him say vocabulary words that indicate that he’s well-read, like penologist and iridescent. What kind of routine would you say McCauley had when he was in prison?

When I spent time in Folsom Prison, it was the end of the line. There was no Pelican Bay [State Prison]. If you were convicted to San Quentin, and you committed a stabbing or a murder in San Francisco or San Quentin, you would go to Folsom. So it was the end of the line. They had a very mature prison population, meaning that it was a dangerous place, but there was order to it. If there was a killing among prisoners, it was because somebody violated a known rule. It wasn’t just because somebody freaked out. So, sociologically, you could understand the rules that governed the place. If you broke the rules, it had tangible results.

McCauley’s routine would have been … people who are doing time have a strong ego, and a discipline. They’re either working on their bodies or their minds. They ask themselves: How am I going to spend my time? Am I going to become a vegetable? Why don’t I just commit suicide? If I’m not going to commit suicide, how am I going to do my time? What is time? The strongest-willed among them educate themselves. They read — and the cons sometimes are stunningly literate. And they’re literate not because they taught sophomore lit. They’re literate because they had fundamental questions they want answered: How should I view the present? They’ll get into philosophy; they’ll read Kierkegaard. You encounter people who have a fifth-, sixth-grade education — and by this time, they’ve been inside for five, six years — and they’re quite astute. I have a friend named Jerry Scalise who’s in prison right now. If you met him, you’d think he’s a retired English-lit professor.

In an earlier version of the script, Hanna has a cocaine habit, which sort of explains his outbursts. That seems to make his addictive personality too literal. Why was that particular trait removed from the film?

Al was edgy enough so that you didn’t need to add that he was using coke, too. If I had done that, it would explain behavior that I didn’t want explained chemically. So it became a crutch you don’t need. You take the crutch away, and you’re better, y’know what I mean?

At one point, you offered Heat’s script to Walter Hill. I can see a lineage between Hill’s films like Hard Times and The Driver and your own style, though after a point your two personalities become distinct. When was Hill approached, and what projects or aspects of his filmmaking led you to approach him for the project?

Walter Hill and I have been friends since 1952. We grew up in a small community. We were just talking to each other yesterday. Our families are close friends. He would have been the perfect choice, if he wanted to direct it. But it wasn’t a matter of picking somebody out of a hat, or approaching a stranger. I know Walter. I know how he thinks, and how he works very intimately. It was very casual.

Both you and Hill refuse to take the edge off of characters that, in any other context, would obviously exhibit a pathological behavior or self-destructive attitude.

That’s a pretty astute observation, though I don’t think that some of these characters are that pathological.

One of the things that makes your films so distinctive is the sound of gun violence. You can always tell you’re watching a Michael Mann gunfight because gunshots are thunderous. Each spent shell has weight; there’s no immaterial action. What kind of direction did you give your sound guys for Heat’s action scenes?

For the big shoot-out at the bank, we had a sound designer who did an extremely elaborate piece of sound design for all those gunshots. It would have taken us fuckin’ three days to redub the sound effects. It was very complex, and not as effective. And the sounds of the guns that we heard during dailies were much more effective. That’s what we wound up using, mostly. Those are fully loaded blanks, meaning they had a full load of gunpowder. That’s the sound that they made. You couldn’t imitate it. It’s frightening as hell. You’d be shooting in steel, cement, and glass canyons. And the bullets would reverberate in a certain way.

That bank-heist scene and the ensuing chase are so iconic. Are there contemporaries whose style of action choreography you admire, or that you look to for inspiration?

I don’t know. The thing I’ve seen recently … Mel Gibson’s film from last year had great action in it. What’s it called, Heartbreak Ridge?

Hacksaw Ridge.

Those action scenes were really well done. They had a flavor and an edge that felt real. I believed in them. And it came from one scene that was used very wisely, and that had mostly to do with the speed of the scene — how fast the explosions are in the scene.

One that’s always so fascinating is Danny Trejo’s death scene. McCauley isn’t hesitant at all when he pumps Trejo for more information about who hired Kevin Gage’s character. Would McCauley have walked away if Trejo hadn’t asked him for a mercy killing?

No, I don’t think so. [Laughs.] Why would he have walked away, and let him suffer?

What comes to mind when you revisit Heat?

What do I see? Oh, I don’t know. It was an exciting challenge. To have two protagonists in a collision course … I see long nights! A lot of long nights. And a great time. Working with the actors was fantastic. Val Kilmer would come by during his days off to see how Bobby or Al would do a scene. It was very much like a repertory company. It’s got such a great score. Really, such a great time.