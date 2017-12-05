Watch Will Ferrell Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’ to a Crowd of College Graduates

The University of Southern California’s class of 2017 got a big treat at their graduation ceremony. USC alum Will Ferrell was tapped to give the commencement address, and it was just as enjoyable as you would expect. He also gave the graduates an aural keepsake if they ever feel a little down: “Literally picture my face singing this song gently into your ear,” Ferrell told the graduates, before busting out an a cappella version of “I Will Always Love You” that kicked up something of a sing-along from the crowd of students. Yes, people in Hollywood are having more fun than you.