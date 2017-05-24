As if Jacob Tremblay didn’t come for enough of our tears in his breakout performance in Room, the boy wonder now stars in Wonder as a facially disfigured kid trying to survive a world possibly even more traumatic than being born into abduction: elementary school. (Yes, that’s Tremblay under all those prosthetics.) Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson play Tremblay’s parents, who double as his emotional support and will, therefore, also hold your hand through the heartbreak of this tear-bait. What’s more, Daveed Diggs plays an optimistic teacher there to lift all our spirits. Wonder opens right on time for seasonal depression, in December.

