The Wonder Woman Sequel Will Probably Be Set in Modern Times

After its last few DC Comics films were critically derided, Wonder Woman is finally providing some good news for Warner Bros.: Reviews are strong, and if box office is as strong as expected, a sequel will be here faster than the crack of a golden lasso. No official green-light has been given for a second film yet, but the movie’s star and director pair Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are contractually bound to another film, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the potential sequel would time jump roughly a century into contemporary times. Sure, that’s good news for Wonder Woman’s fellow Justice Leaguers, but it’s bad news for those of us who dream of seeing Gadot sweep across the screen in more fabulous mid-century hats and dresses while humorously butting up against the societal expectations of the 20th century. Imagine how much Diana Prince would have slayed in 1950s Chanel.