Writers Strike Avoided as the WGA Reaches a New Deal with the AMPTP

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The WGA and AMPTP used every last minute in the allotted negotiating timetable and then some to sort out whether or not Hollywood would be shut down by a strike for the first time since 2007. But at nearly 1:00 am on the morning of May 2 we learned that an agreement was reached, and another strike had been averted. After weeks of negotiations, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers announced that they have come to deal over a new three-year contract. As Deadline reports, “Details are still sketchy, but the agreement is expected to save the WGA’s ailing health plan and provide more money and protections for writers of short-order TV shows. The deal now goes to the WGA West’s board and the WGA East’s council for approval, and then to the guilds’ members for ratification.”

The WGA and AMPTP first started negotiating on March 13, while discussions have gone into overdrive in the last week after WGA members voted to authorize a strike on April 24. The key issues at stake have included the guild’s health care coverage, which is funded in part by the AMPTP and currently running deficits, and the new economics of peak TV, in which networks tend to order few episodes per season, decreasing writers’ salaries as a result. While no specifics have been shared, it seems like both of those massive issues have been addressed to the satisfaction of both parties. The previous WGA-AMPTP officially expired at midnight May 1, but both sides stayed at the negotiating table to gut it out and emerged with a deal. Details on the new contract will be forthcoming.

