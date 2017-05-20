As previously teased to devoted teen television watchers a few months ago, Variety has now confirmed that Black-ish star Yara Shahidi will be officially getting her own spin-off series on Freeform. Appropriately titled College-ish, the comedy will follow Shahidi’s hip character Zoey Johnson as she “heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.” Freeform also promises that the 13-episode first series will be a contemporary take on the “current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education,” and that the show’s cast will primarily consist of new characters and actors. (So, don’t expect Anthony Anderson popping up too often.) The expected premiere is early 2018, giving you plenty of time to emotionally prepare for this big life change.
Yara Shahidi’s College Black-ish Spinoff Is Official-ish at Freeform-ish
