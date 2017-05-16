Hold Onto Your Cherry Coke Zeros: A Young Pope Spinoff Is Coming to HBO

White smoke alert: God has blessed us with a new pope. HBO announced today that Paolo Sorrentino is returning to create a Young Pope spinoff called The New Pope. The limited series is being written by Paolo Sorrentino and Umberto Contarello, and will be a joint production between HBO and Sky. The New Pope’s ascendance means no more lewks from Lenny, and no more Diane Keaton in that “I’m a Virgin But This Is an Old Shirt” T-shirt: Per HBO’s press release, “Casting for the title role, as well as additional roles, will begin soon.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will begin production late next year in Italy. Hallelujah! Back to the modern papacy we go.