Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

The Story Behind Psych’s Perfect Tribute to Twin Peaks

“Dual Spires” is a love letter to Twin Peaks and David Lynch.

19 mins ago

Why Playing Maura on Transparent Makes Jeffrey Tambor ‘Cranky’

An excerpt from his new memoir.

25 mins ago

Hold Onto Your Cherry Coke Zeros: A Young Pope Spinoff Is Coming to HBO

Paolo Sorrentino is developing a new pope limited-series drama .

11:12 a.m.

The Emoji Movie Trailer Is Too [Upside-Down Face] for Words

Coming to theaters August 4.

11:12 a.m.

How Kevin Bacon Ended Up Sensually Shaving a Lamb in I Love Dick

“It’s a crazy show for him, to be objectified by all of us constantly in profound and also very silly ways.”

11:00 a.m.

Kirsten Dunst States an Objectively True Fact: ‘Everyone Likes Our Spider-Man’

“Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.”

10:28 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps MoN, Ep 2: ‘Getting Stuck in a Car Is What Happened to Us’

Much of this episode came straight from Ansari and Eric Wareheim’s travels through Italy.

10:00 a.m.

The 13 Most Anticipated Films (and One TV Show) at Cannes This Year

Including new films from Bong Joon-ho, Todd Haynes, and Sofia Coppola.

9:47 a.m.

Dave Chappelle Is Sorry for Suggesting on SNL That We Should Give Trump a Chance

He addressed his SNL monologue during a benefit dinner in NYC.

9:47 a.m.

The Long, Twisty Road to the Twin Peaks Revival

Let’s break down the timeline, from 1990 to 2017.

9:15 a.m.

Vulture Festival 2017 Complete Line-Up

The fourth annual pop-culture festival features its biggest lineup yet.

9:05 a.m.

PWR BTTM’s Music Yanked From Streaming Services Following Assault Allegations

The band have also reportedly canceled their upcoming tour.

8:50 a.m.

I Love Dick Recap: Reality Bites

The fantasy of Dick is crumbling, not only for Chris, but for all the women in Marfa.

8:37 a.m.

Twin Peaks: A Look Back at How It Was Received

In 1990 and 1991, some viewers ran out of patience with Twin Peaks. Will 2017 audiences be more open to its Lynchian weirdness?

8:00 a.m.

Review: Alien: Covenant Is an Origin Story We Might Not Have Wanted

The dialogue is often clunky and the plot repetitious. But it’s scary and splatterful, which is all it really needs to be.

1:07 a.m.

New Girl’s Final Season Picks Up After a Time Jump

New Girl will be an ever-so-slightly more Mature Girl.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

What Mommy Dead and Dearest Gets Right About Munchausen Syndrome

“A lot of doctors, like the general public, don’t have a working knowledge of what Munchausen by proxy is.”

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

Seth Meyers Asks Congressional Republicans to Come Get Their President

“Trump just admits to wrongdoing, then dares the rest of us to do something about it.”

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: The Beginning of the End

In “Off Brand,” tragedy is foreshadowed wherever you look.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Quantico Recap: Who Wants to Be a Terrorist?

ABC renewed Quantico for a third season, but this certainly feels like the end.