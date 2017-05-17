Young Sheldon Trailer: The Big Bang Theory Gets Its Own Origin Story

Back before he became the Sheldon we know and make Bazinga jokes about, he was just a kid like the rest of us. Or, more specifically, he was Ziggy from Big Little Lies. CBS’s new series Young Sheldon, which will air right after The Big Bang Theory this fall, stars Iain Armitage as the titular young genius, and Zoe Perry, who happens to be Laurie Metcalf’s daughter, as the younger version of his mom. Turns out, people in 1980s Texas aren’t so big on boy geniuses. Hijinks, lessons, and voice-overs from Jim Parsons ensue.