13 Reasons Why Showrunner Hints at a Hannah-Centric Second Season

Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Over the past few months, 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey has been slowly doling out hints about the narrative content of the series’ second season. While we’re probably not at thirteen yet, his statements at a Netflix For Your Consideration panel suggest the show will still very much revolve around Hannah, the first season’s tragic focus. “What I can tell you is that certainly one question I get a lot is, ‘How can there be a Season 2 when the story’s over?’ My response is, ‘What story is over?’” Yorkey said at the event according to Mashable. “‘Well, Hannah’s story is over.’ Well, Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet. So I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.” This doesn’t mean, Yorkey was quick to clarify, that the series’ deceased narrator was an unreliable one. “I don’t think Hannah told any untruths on her tape,” he said. “She reclaimed her narrative, which had really been taken from her.”

While 13 Reasons Why’s first season might have seemed like a painstakingly detailed account of the last few months of a teenage girl’s life, the actress who played Hannah said there is much more of her character’s experience to explore, though that exploration might be done via a new narrator. “We’re going to see Hannah in flashbacks,” Katherine Langford told Mashable. “We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in Season 1.” The actress noted, “I would love to see the quieter moments in Hannah’s life that we didn’t get to see covered in Season 1. It would be really interesting to see some of those missing pieces. And I’m really excited to see who the new narrator is.” Hopefully Yorkey sticks to his previous claim that Season 2 will not feature any more cassette tapes, because good lord, 26 reasons why would be an unbearably sad number of reasons.