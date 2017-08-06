Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT

On Wednesday night, Country Music celebrated its best music videos with the annual CMT Music Awards in (where else?) Nashville, Tennessee. Many of country’s most popular acts took home top honors, including Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Jason Derulo, and Luke Bryan. The big winners, however, were Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, who both took home wins for their solo work as well as for their video together “The Fighter.” The fan-voted award show also featured special performances, including a tribute to late Southern rock legend Gregg Allman. Here’s a complete list of the winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley – “Today”

Brett Eldredge – “Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell – “Middle of a Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King – “Different For Girls”

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

Little Big Town – “Better Man”

Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

Thomas Rhett – “Star of the Show”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

Reba McEntire – “Back to God”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Blake Shelton – “Came Here to Forget”

Eric Church – “Record Year”

Jason Aldean – “Lights Come On”

Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett – “Star of the Show”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw – “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne – “21 Summer” Dan + Shay – “How Not To”

LoCash – “I Know Somebody”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town – “Better Man”

Eli Young Band – “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

Midland – “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion – “Song For Another Time”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King - “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw – “May We All”

Kenny Chesney with P!nk – “Setting the World on Fire”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown – “Used to Love You Sober”

Luke Combs – “Hurricane”

RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want to Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean – “Hicktown” (From CMT Concert of the Summer)

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker – “Pink Houses” (From CMT Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes” (From CMT Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini – “You’re Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like a Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett - “Close” (From CMT Crossroads)

SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett