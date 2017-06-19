Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

On Monday, just after his (decidedly hilarious) Twitter commercial dropped, Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to release a seemingly unrelated list of movies. At first, we were concerned that they might be ones he’s fond of. Bullworth? Hmm. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls? Whatever — most of us have a soft spot for movies we know are bad. But The Blind Side? Inquiring minds need to be reassured that Chance the Rapper does not like The Blind Side. (It is bad.) But then we got another clue this thread might be a list of Movies Chance Hates. It’s well known that he didn’t like Chiraq, which also made his thread, so breathe easy. This is definitely a list of movies he’s not into. But, Chance, while we have you here, talking cinema: A promo for your new A24 movie would be much appreciated. XOXO, Vulture.

Bullworth — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

The Blind Side — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

White Chicks — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

Bringing Down The House — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

B.A.P.S — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

48 Hrs — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

All the movies with Rob Schneider — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017

(Not a good week to be Rob Schneider, it seems.)

Most of the movies with Adam Sandler — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 19, 2017