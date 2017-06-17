A Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Is Very Much a Possibility

Rosewood and its eternal autumn weather will never truly die when Pretty Little Liars meets its series finale in two weeks, especially now that showrunner I. Marlene King is teasing that a legit spinoff — and not one just in our minds — is “definitely” a possibility in the near future. “It’s not a for sure thing, but there’s some ideas swirling around out there,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “Everybody knows I love this world. I love to play in this world and I love these characters, so it would be fun to keep a few of them moving forward in their lives.” Just don’t expect her to reveal any narratives or characters soon, though: “Yeah, but I’m not going to say just yet who those characters might be.”

When Vulture spoke with PLL’s five leads earlier this year to discuss the end of the series, all of the ladies were unanimous in who they wanted to see get their very own spinoff: Alison. “I love her character! I love all of you guys, I even love Aria, but I think you have so many places you could go because you have such a messed up past,” Lucy Hale said. “There’s so much to mine,” Troian Bellisario agreed, with Sasha Pieterse adding, “As much as she’s grown, she’s also still very unstable.” That’s an understatement.