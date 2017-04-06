A Sister, Sister Reboot May Soon Be on the Horizon

What’s another reboot in the grand scheme of things, really? Especially when it involves twins. Tia Mowry, one of the stars of ABC’s beloved ‘90s sitcom Sister, Sister alongside her sister Tamera Mowry, said that a reboot for the series is actively in the works. “We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Mowry told NYLON, acknowledging that it hasn’t been as easy as expected. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.” She assures people, though, that the series isn’t “dead” in any way. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides,” she explained. “They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.” As long as Roger is involved, we’ll be happy.