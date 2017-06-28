The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 744 denizens of Hollywood to become Oscar voters, and the official Hollywood Chrises™ are in, baby! Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth were all among the latest crop of Academy invitees, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But just in case you needed more evidence to prove that Chris Pine is the best Hollywood Chris — a fact according to Vulture’s (many) Hollywood Chris experts, history, and everyone who enjoyed Wonder Woman — note that he was the first to be Academy-approved, joining in summer 2015. Channing Tatum was also on the list of 744 invitees, further indication that he is indeed an honorary Hollywood Chris. Other invitations were extended to Barry Jenkins, Kristen Stewart, Keegan-Michael Key, Viggo Mortensen, Ruth Negga, and Betty White, the oldest of the crop. Invitees are able to decline membership in the Academy — Woody Allen has repeatedly turned down Academy membership, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler reportedly declined just last year.