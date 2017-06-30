Adele Was Forced to Cancel Her Final Two Tour Dates Due to Damaged Vocal Cords

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

If you hear any quiet, very raspy noises this evening, it’s probably Adele trying to apologize for her damaged cords around her damaged vocal chords. In an emotional statement posted to Instagram Friday, the singer details how absolutely, deeply sorry she is for cancelling her last two tour dates, both scheduled for London’s Wembley Stadium, despite the fact the cancellation is the unfortunate result of vocal cord damage and not, you know, anything Adele actually did. So apologetic is Adele that she even admits to contemplating emergency lip syncing. ”I’m so desperate to do them I’ve even considered miming. just to be in front of you and be with you,” she wrote. “But I’ve never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn’t be me up there.” Adele reassures her fans that the concerts will be rescheduled or, if absolutely necessary, refunded. As Variety points out, the shows would have been the 122 and 123 concert in her lengthy world tour, respectively. So honestly we should all be apologizing for Adele’s vocal cords.