20 mins ago

Al Pacino Will Play Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in HBO’s Sandusky-Scandal Movie

Pacino previously played Phil Spector in 2013 and Dr. Jack Kevorkian in 2010 for HBO.

2:24 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None’s ‘New York, I Love You’

“We showed it to a doorman and he was like, ‘This is my life! You nailed it!’”

1:52 p.m.

Of Course the Stars of Silicon Valley Met Playing Video Games

Kumail Nanjiani and Thomas Middleditch talk about how they got to know each other.

1:28 p.m.

Julia Roberts Might Lead Mr. Robot Creator’s Homecoming

The project is based on the popular Gimlet Media podcast of the same name.

1:17 p.m.

Backstage at Childish Gambino’s Governors Ball Performance

Featuring Chance the Rapper, bLAck pARty, and more.

12:59 p.m.

Divergent Author Veronica Roth’s Next Movie Will Explore Mental Illness

Veronica Roth’s next movie will be based on her short story “Inertia.”

12:52 p.m.

The First 20 Minutes of Wonder Woman Are the Best Part of the Movie

Please let me live in this all-female utopia.

12:40 p.m.

Bob Dylan Finally Gave His Nobel Prize Lecture, and You Can Listen to It Now

Dylan talks about idolizing Buddy Holly, folk lingo, and his grammar-school reading.

12:10 p.m.

Roger Waters Says He Emailed Thom Yorke About Radiohead Playing Israel

“That is not true, Thom. I have made every effort to engage with you personally, and would still like to have the conversation.”

12:02 p.m.

Do I Know You? Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn of ‘I Love Dick’ Take Vulture’s Test

The two actors play a game and learn a lot about each other.

12:00 p.m.

How Groundhog Day’s Andy Karl Tore His ACL and Opened the Show in 72 Hours

“It was the worst day and the best day all in 15 minutes.”

11:40 a.m.

Here’s Why Mac DeMarco Headlining Radio City Music Hall Is a Big Deal

Mac DeMarco is more popular than ever, and he’s still not sure why.

11:18 a.m.

How Wonder Woman Brought Color Back to the DC Universe

It all began with … a photo of James Blunt?

10:49 a.m.

DJ Khaled and Drake Go for Anotha One on Their Latest Collab ‘To the Max’

Baby Asahd is the hardest-working baby in the world.

10:18 a.m.

Liam Gallagher Calls Out Noel for Skipping One Love Manchester: ‘You Sad F*ck’

Noel was “out of the country.”

10:02 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial starts June 5.

10:00 a.m.

Lunch With Laurie Metcalf, Star of A Doll’s House, Part 2, at a Doll Store

The Tony favorite talks about the sequel to a classic play, following her passion, and the Roseanne revival.

10:00 a.m.

On Set and Behind-the-Scenes Photos of The Leftovers Finale

Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Mimi Leder, and the finale of The Leftovers.

9:43 a.m.

Bill Cosby Arrived to Sexual-Assault Trial With The Cosby Show’s Rudy Huxtable

Phylicia Rashad is also expected to appear at the sexual-assault trial.

9:32 a.m.

John Oliver Uses a ‘Be Our Guest’ Parody to Explain the Paris Agreement Fallout

Bonjour to Belle’s quiet village! We’re moving in.