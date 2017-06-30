Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Two Hawaii Five-0 Stars Reportedly Leaving Show Over Salary Disputes

Kim and Park are credited with as many episodes as their two other co-stars, Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin.

28 mins ago

8 Movies to See (or Skip) This July 4 Weekend

The next best thing to the Hamptons is your local theater.

4:13 p.m.

We Might Know The Names of Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s New Twins

Always follow the trademarking receipts.

4:00 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Has Apparently Seen Enough of Feud to Sue FX Over It

The Oscar winner is celebrating her 101st birthday with some legal action.

3:57 p.m.

‘Jane Roe’ Speaks: Teresa Lancaster on The Keepers and Her Search for Justice

“There isn’t one day that goes by where I don’t hear Maskell’s name, and it’s haunting.”

3:10 p.m.

When Did Arcade Fire and the Killers Become the Same Band?

Try to tell the difference between their new songs. We dare you.

3:00 p.m.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Jay-Z, Calvin Harris, Beach House, Washed Out, and more soundtrack for your summer.

2:58 p.m.

After the Han Solo Firing, Will Hot Directors Work With Lucasfilm Again?

Who’s at fault? And what’s going on with Alden Ehrenreich?

2:51 p.m.

Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Impression Is Super Trumpy

This one goes out to all the haters and the losers, especially that Alec Baldwin guy.

2:35 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Was Great Because It Was Bananas

The Freeform teen drama was a singularly crazy experience.

2:09 p.m.

Movie Review: The House Doesn’t Win This Time

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in an unfocused comedy that’s always about two steps from being actually amusing.

1:53 p.m.

The Best Beats from 4:44 Producer No I.D.

A guide to some other beats that have defined him as an artist to revere.

1:47 p.m.

Here Is Alexander Skarsgård’s (Bad) Idea for Big Little Lies Season Two

“So, it’s basically a badass revenge story …”

1:39 p.m.

Dear White People Avoids Netflix’s Kill List, Gets Renewed for a Second Season

Stay woke.

1:10 p.m.

Every Will Ferrell Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Which movie best captures the Will Ferrell Experience?

12:54 p.m.

Who Is Your Favorite Villain? Hollywood Actors and Showrunners Weigh In

From soap-opera baddies to pop-culture icons.

12:37 p.m.

Room 104 Trailer: The Duplass Brothers’ HBO Motel Anthology Is Full of Mystery

Room 104 premieres July 28 on HBO.

12:08 p.m.

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Lit a Man on Fire, Then Felt Weird About It

“You can’t know how you’ll feel when a man is on fire until you see it.”

12:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: July 2017

The Prestige, Punisher: War Zone, The Descent, and more.

11:40 a.m.

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyle With the Roots in a Brief Return to Ham4Ham

To celebrate the release of the Hamilton instrumentals.