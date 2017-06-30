Did You Really Think Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Impression Wouldn’t Involve Donald Trump?

By

We’ve seen plenty of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, but in order to promote his upcoming One Night Only: Alec Baldwin special on Spike, fake Trump is going full founding father as George Washington. “I come to you this Independence Day with a special message,” says Donald Washington. “First, you’re welcome, for your amazing freedoms, all this tremendous democracy. I grabbed so much freedom from those British losers — when you’re president, they let you do it.” The comedy tribute to Baldwin will take place at the Apollo Theater in New York, and air Sunday, July 9.

Tags:

Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Impression Is Very Trumpy