We’ve seen plenty of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, but in order to promote his upcoming One Night Only: Alec Baldwin special on Spike, fake Trump is going full founding father as George Washington. “I come to you this Independence Day with a special message,” says Donald Washington. “First, you’re welcome, for your amazing freedoms, all this tremendous democracy. I grabbed so much freedom from those British losers — when you’re president, they let you do it.” The comedy tribute to Baldwin will take place at the Apollo Theater in New York, and air Sunday, July 9.