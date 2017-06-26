Alec Baldwin has changed his mind about leaving his part-time job as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. The actor told Extra in March, “The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried,” and therefore Baldwin was “not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t [know] how much more people can take it.” Well, never mind! While promoting his new movie Blind, CNN asked Baldwin if there’s a chance we’ll see a Trump revival after all, and it turns out we will. “Yea, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it.” So, for the people, Alec will return to SNL, but he added that the number of appearances will be scaled back this year. Here’s to another ’ugely successful season.