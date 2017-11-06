Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

Rachel Bloom’s Best Zingers From The Tony Awards

So many tiny hats.

Yesterday at 11:50 p.m.

Alison Brie Was Asked to Take Her Top Off While Auditioning for Entourage

Oh, nooooo!

Yesterday at 11:23 p.m.

Twin Peaks Finally Answers a Big Question: Who Is Diane?

Until now, Agent Dale Cooper’s secretary was an unseen mystery.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Here Are Your 2017 Tony Award Winners

Dear Evan Hansen won big.

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Into the Vortex

Keenan Feldspar is that cool friend who can talk you into anything.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Saved The Tonys With The Power of Their Voices

The pair were accompanied by the Rockettes in a performance of “New York, New York.”

Yesterday at 9:47 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Stops Production Over ‘Allegations of Misconduct’

“We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Painfully Parodies This Season’s Musicals In Tony Awards Opener

Kevin Spacey as Evan Hansen. Kevin Spacey as a drunken Russian. You get the idea.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

TV Is Moving Away From Finale Fever — Which Is Making for Better TV

Endings still matter, but not nearly as much as they used to.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Falsettos Is Marching to Movie Theaters This Summer

The Live From Lincoln Center taping of the revival will play in theaters this July.

Yesterday at 8:31 p.m.

Delta Drops Shakespeare in the Park Over Trump-Inspired Julius Caesar

The airline has ended its sponsorship over the play’s “graphic staging.”

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

Matt Walsh Prepped for His Veep Audition While He Slept

He also reveals Rudy Giuliani’s role in helping to launch Upright Citizens Brigade.

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

Everyone Went Wild for the Babadook at This Weekend’s Pride Festivities

Nobody can resist that top-hat.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Unscathed After a Scary Plane Mishap

Whew.

Yesterday at 2:05 p.m.

Veep’s Timothy Simons Reveals His All-Time Favorite Insults for Jonah

Things get personal when people say he’s “the wrong shape.”

Yesterday at 12:57 p.m.

Katy Perry Caps Off Her Week by Talking About Taylor Swift Once Again

“I’m sorry for anything I ever did.”

Yesterday at 12:08 p.m.

Amanda Bynes Has Been Given Control Back Over Her Finances

Great news.

Yesterday at 12:01 p.m.

Fargo Might Be Ending After This Season

It’s all up to Noah Hawley and his brain.

Yesterday at 11:34 a.m.

Matthew Perry Has Recurring Nightmares About Friends Coming Back

Classic Chandler.

Yesterday at 11:24 a.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Who’s Got the Gun?

“Litchfield’s Got Talent” bends over backwards to push its jokes.