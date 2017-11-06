Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 Stops Production Over ‘Allegations of Misconduct’

Photo: Abc.go.com

Less than a week after ABC revealed the cast of the upcoming fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, the spin-off has come to a grinding halt following “allegations of misconduct” during filming. As Warner Bros. explained in a statement on Sunday, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.” According to E!, sources claim the show has stopped production “indefinitely,” and some contestants have even begun their journey home.



As for what those “allegations of misconduct” might entail, Reality Steve places contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson at the center of the story, which reportedly involves alcohol and a sexual encounter caught on film. Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman reports a similar story, though her source claims it was a producer who alleged misconduct on-set. “According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne,” Kaufman tweeted. Meanwhile, a source told People that “a producer allegedly witnessed a drunken sexual encounter between two cast members,” and that it’s “not clear if charges have been brought against the cast member involved.” Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 had been scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, August 8.

(MAJOR SPOILER): From I've been told, the show has been cancelled. They're done. Everyone's being sent home. (1/3) — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

(MAJOR SPOILER): DeMario & Corinne are the contestants in question. Details are still sketchy, but this is not a good situation (2/3) — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017