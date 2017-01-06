Yes, Universal has been brokenhearted, blue since the day that $600 million dollar hit departed theaters. But Mamma Mia! Here we go — well, you know. In line with all the sequels, reboots, and spinoffs headed our way, Amanda Seyfried has signed on to the Mamma Mia! sequel set for release next summer. Deadline confirmed Seyfried’s return, and reports that “much of the original cast is expected to return.” Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! will be written and directed by Ol Parker, who penned the script for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. In May, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the sequel would include actors taking on the Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan characters in their youth — though it’s unclear if that still stands. The sequel will feature ABBA hits not used in the original, and Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will serve as executive producers. Mamma mia, now I really know: We require more Meryl, more sequins, much more Christine Baranski when this sequel is out July 20, 2018.
Mamma Mia! Amanda Seyfried Is Indeed Down to Play the Role Again
