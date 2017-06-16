Amy Schumer Is Reportedly in Talks to Star in Steve Martin’s New Broadway Play

Amy Schumer could be Steve Martin’s new bright star. (I apologize for any memories that phrasing might bring up.) The comedian and actress are in talks to star in Martin’s new play Meteor Shower, according to the New York Post. Laura Benanti, a.k.a. Melania Trump, is likely to co-star in the absurdist comedy, which centers on two couples in 1993 Ojai who watch a meteor shower together. The performance would be Schumer’s Broadway debut, and a chance for her to incorporate some new self-deprecating theater anecdotes into her stand-up sets.