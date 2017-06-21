The Zack Snyder film adaptation of the Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins comic series came out in 2009.

Damon Lindelof Is Developing a Watchmen TV Series for HBO

It all starts when Ron Burgundy crashes a plane in the mountains.

Will Ferrell Says Anchorman Was Originally a Plane-Crash Survival Film

2:02 a.m.

Trevor Noah Has Been Stopped by Police in America ‘8 to 10 Times’ in 6 Years

Noah opened up about his experience as a black man in America.