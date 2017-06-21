Anchorman, as the title implies, is a raunchy comedy set in a newsroom, inasmuch as Anchorman takes place in any stable reality. The original concept for the film, however, was straight-up absurd, as Will Ferrell explained on Late Night last night. The action would’ve begun when Ron Burgundy crashed a plane in the mountains on the way to a news-anchor conference, and then ended up being chased down by the orangutans with throwing stars that happen to be in the other plane involved in the crash. As you might expect, that film was not made, but there’s always time for a sequel!