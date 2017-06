Latest News from Vulture

5:38 p.m.

Corinne Olympios’s Lawyer Will Still Investigate Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Olympios is not content with the Warner Bros. investigation.

5:34 p.m.

Yes, Drew Barrymore Makes a Cameo in SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ Music Video

SZA and Drew Barrymore are mutual fans.

4:42 p.m.

Watch Andrea Martin Perform a Rap Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda

He wrote it in honor of her SCTV character Edith Prickley.

4:09 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Retiring From Acting

He’s won three Oscars for Best Actor.

4:06 p.m.

Better Call Saul’s Gennifer Hutchison on Season Three’s Grim Finale

“It’s all Chuck McGill at the end. He’s on his own island.”

3:38 p.m.

Hip-Hop Mourns the Infamous Prodigy of Mobb Deep: ‘P Was the Illest’

A-Trak, Q-Tip, Nicki Minaj, and more have shared their thoughts on losing Prodigy.

2:28 p.m.

Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dead at 42

He died due to sickle cell complications in Las Vegas.

2:17 p.m.

Lily Collins Battles Anorexia in the Trailer for To the Bone

Co-starring Keanu Reeves as her life-affirming therapist.

2:12 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Battery Acid in His Mouth in Batman and Robin

Here’s hoping on-set safety has improved since the ‘90s.

1:54 p.m.

Billy Bob Thornton Missed Out on Early Roles Because He Wasn’t Southern Enough

Of all people!

1:52 p.m.

What Does Johnny Depp Consider a Reasonable Christmas Gift?

“i need to give my kiddies and famille as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason.”

1:43 p.m.

A Timeline of the Bachelor in Paradise Allegations

Production on the Bachelor spinoff was shut down after an alleged sexual assault.

1:27 p.m.

Why Gal Gadot Was Paid Only $300,000 for Wonder Woman

Despite reports, Henry Cavill probably didn’t earn much more for Man of Steel.

1:18 p.m.

Podcast Review: Mogul: The Life and Death of Chris Lighty

Mogul pushes the genre, and the form, in new directions.

1:15 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Investigation Finds No Misconduct, Will Resume Filming

“The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.”

1:12 p.m.

The Most Iconic Moments in Pretty Little Liars History

Long live the Wine Moms.

1:00 p.m.

Vince Staples Is in Control

“I fucking hate Green Day. Hate Green Day. I like Panic! at the Disco.”

12:20 p.m.

Netflix’s GLOW Is a Mostly Enjoyable Underdog Story

Much of its appeal comes from being the sort of broad-strokes comedy of liberation that might’ve been produced in the ‘80s.

11:53 a.m.

Foo Fighters Announce New Album and a Whole Dang Music Festival

There was no hiatus after all.

11:51 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Made So Much Money in China It’s Getting a Sequel

The film’s advertising campaign targeted China’s dog-owning middle class.